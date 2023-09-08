Prime Video: The action movie with Lucas Till and Ruby Rose that is trending worldwide

Lucas Till and Ruby Rose have starred in some recent action movies. Both ventured into the suspense genre, and now one of this year’s thrillers has made its way into the Top 10 on Prime Video.

The project was directed by Tom DeNucci, known for his work on projects like The Mick and the Trick, Vault and Wired for Sound. The screenplay was written by Matthew Rogers and Jason James.

The streaming giant has once again updated the global ranking, and many new titles have managed to dethrone those that have been on the list for the past few weeks. Check here to find out which thriller has become a trend again…

The Collective No. 7 on Prime Video worldwide

The Collective has managed to make it onto the list of the most-watched movies worldwide on Prime Video, currently ranking at number 7, according to Flix Patrol. It’s competing against titles like Marlowe with Liam Neeson.

While users worldwide have been able to enjoy the action movie, it’s a different story in the United States because it’s not part of Amazon’s catalog. Instead, it’s available on Hoopla.

“When assigned to track down a dangerous human trafficking group as part of his first assignment, a young recruit from an organization of assassins rebels”, describes the official synopsis of the thriller.

Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, Don Johnson, Mercedes Varnado, Paul Ben-Victor, John Fiore, Levon Panek and Megan Danielle Gerald are some of the actors who make up the main cast.