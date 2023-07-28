Tom Hardy, one of the most popular actors of the era, has been the main face of multiple action movies and dramas. Prime Video added to its catalog one of these, which is part of the huge Marvel franchise.

That’s right, it’s a superhero story. The Peaky Blinders and Batman actor stars in this sequel, which has been one of the most acclaimed films of the MCU and of the production company’s latest phases.

Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Andor) is directing, while Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey and Saving Mr. Banks) and the British star himself wrote the screenplay.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the most watched Tom Hardy and Marvel movie on Prime Video

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021 and quickly became a success, so it has been renewed for a third installment and this one could arrive sooner than planned to the big screen, with Tom Hardy.

This week, it was Prime Video that took advantage of the title and its popularity. The streaming platform added the film to its catalog some time ago and it quickly became one of the most watched films, occupying the top 10 worldwide.

“After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady”, describes the official synopsis.

Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Sian Webber, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Greenidge and Amber Sienna make up the rest of the main cast.