Antonio Banderas is one of the most recognized Spanish actors in the Hollywood industry and has starred in films that have changed history. One of them is Shrek. However, now it is a thriller that shines on Prime Video.

Richard Hughes directed the film, while W. Peter Iliff wrote the screenplay. The cast not only includes the 62-year-old star, but also several other actors, such as Alexis Ren and Kate Bosworth.

It is not the first time that Banderas is the main face of a thriller of this style, but quite the opposite. He previously starred in Code Name Banshee with Jaime King, which is available on Hulu.

The Enforcer is ranked #8 in Prime Video’s worldwide rankings

The Enforcer hit the big screen in 2022 and has since become one of Antonio Banderas‘ most popular action thrillers. This week it trended again and consolidated as one of Prime Video‘s most watched titles.

Although users from different parts of the world chose the production, the same did not happen in the United States, because it does not belong to Amazon’s catalog in that area. Instead, it is part of Hulu.

The story follows an enforcer who has to sacrifice everything to save a young woman he has befriended from her femme fatale boss who is involved in cybersex trafficking.