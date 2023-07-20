Prime Video: The action thriller with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone is trending on the platform

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are not only two of the biggest stars in the movie industry, but every time they get together they make any kind of success. This time it was the turn of an action thriller.

Mikael Håfström is in charge of directing the story, whose script was written by Miles Chapman and Jason Keller. The cast was filled with various Hollywood actors and celebrities, such as 50 Cent and Jim Caviezel.

Prime Video is the streaming platform that has given the film a home after it made its big theatrical debut in 2013. Here, check out the thriller that has captivated the users this week…

Escape Plan is Prime Video’s most watched action thriller with Schwarzenegger and Stallone

Escape Plan debuted on the big screen in 2013 and was a success, not only for its action-packed story, but also for the great duo that starred in it. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone play Rottmayer and Breslin.

Several big stars accompany the main actors in the development of the plot. Curtis Jackson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jim Caviezel, Amy Ryan, Faran Tahir, Sam Neill and Caitríona Balfe are among them.

The story follows a security expert who finds himself incarcerated in the most secret and secure prison in the world, and has to use his skills to escape with help from inside.