Prime Video: The action thriller with Chris Pine and Keira Knightley trending in the US

Chris Pine has proven he has the talent to tackle different genres, including comedies, romance, dramas, sci-fi and, of course, action thrillers. In this one, he stars alongside Keira Knightley, and you can watch it on Prime Video.

While the number 1 film on the platform is still the rom-com “Red, White & Royal Blue,” starring Taylor Zakhar and Nicholas Galitzine, there are other films that are also trending. According to Reel Good, this thriller is one of them.

The film was directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also appears in the film. Another star that appears is Kevin Costner. The movie was released back in 2014, and it became a box office hit, grossing over $130 million worldwide.

‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,’ the action thriller with Chris Pine

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” is an action thriller based on the character Jack Ryan, created by author Tom Clancy. Pine stars in the titular role, being the fourth actor to tackle the character after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Ben Affleck.

However, this film wasn’t based on a particular novel by Clancy, but it was an original story written by Adam Cozand and David Koepp. In the movie, Ryan is an undercover CIA spy, who travels to Russia to check on a businessman named Cherevin. However, he ends up uncovering a dangerous terrorist attack plot.

The film is also available on Paramount+.