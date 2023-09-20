Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) and Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) teamed up a few years ago to create one of the most popular action movies, which is based on a true story and has now found a home on Prime Video.

This is a production that premiered on the big screen in 2013 and was directed by Dito Montiel (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints), with the screenplay adapted by Adam Mazer (You Don’t Know Jack).

The cinematic adaptation received mixed reviews but is still attracting viewers on the streaming giant. Here, check out the trending movie that was starred by A-list stars..

Empire State, the classic action movie on Prime Video

Empire State was released ten years ago and starred one of the most well-known trios in the industry. It featured Liam Hemsworth, Emma Roberts and Dwayne Johnson in the roles of Chris, Nancy and Det. James Ransome.

The movie portrays the real-life story of the 1983 robbery of the Sentry Armored Car Courier Company and follows two childhood friends who plan to rob an armored car depot, but a New York City police officer stands in their way.

Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Angarano, Jerry Ferrara, Greg Vrotsos, Michael Rispoli, Nikki Reed, Wayne Pére, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Craig Leydecker and Chris Diamantopoulos are some of the stars who accompany the main actors.