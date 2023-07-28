Gerard Butler is one of the actors who best pull off action and suspense stories. We’ve seen him in Angel Has Fallen, Olympus Has Fallen, Kandahar and Last Seen Alive. Now, there is a new title in this genre that is trending.

The film was released this year and was one of the most eagerly awaited productions by fans of the star and the genre. Jean-François Richet directed the project, while Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis wrote the screenplay.

The 300 actor was not the only protagonist, but was accompanied by Mike Colter, who gave life to Louis Gaspare. Although it was released a few months ago, it was recently included in Prime Video and is a sensation among users.

Plane, Gerard Butler’s most watched thriller on Prime Video

Plane is not only one of the most watched thrillers worldwide on the streaming platform, but it is the title that ranks #6 on Prime Video‘s list. Gerard Butler plays Brodie Torrance, one of the main characters.

The story follows a pilot, who finds himself trapped in a war zone after being forced to land his commercial airliner during a terrible storm. Bradley Parker also assisted the film’s director behind the camera.

Tony Goldwyn, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes and Kelly Gale are some of the actors who accompanied the stars and are part of the main cast.