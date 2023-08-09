Prime Video: The action thriller with Idris Elba that is trending in the US

British actor, producer, musician, and DJ, Idris Elba, can do it all. While he has always enjoyed success in both TV and movies, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix, he is also one of the actors with several popular projects right now.

He has starred in several films across different genres, including “Pacific Rim,” “Prometheus,” “Beasts of No Nation,” “The Jungle Book,” and “Hobbs & Shaw.” However, one of his most recent movies is trending on Prime Video.

The movie was released last year to mixed reviews from critics and had limited commercial success. However, it’s a perfect watch if you’re looking for a story filled with suspense, action, and some family drama.

Beast, the action thriller with Idris Elba to watch on Prime Video

“Beast” is a 2022 survival action thriller movie that follows a widowed father who takes his two teenage daughters to a South African reserve. However, their trip suddenly becomes a life-or-death situation as they are stalked and attacked by a ferocious, man-killing lion.

Apart from Elba, the movie stars Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Sharlto Copley. It was directed by Baltasar Kormákur from a screenplay by Ryan Engle, based on a story by Jaime Primak Sullivan. You can watch it on Prime Video if you’re in the US.

On the other hand, if you have Netflix, you can also enjoy some thrillers with the actor, including “Luther: The Fallen Sun;” as well as the political action movie “The Taken,” in which he stars opposite Richard Madden.