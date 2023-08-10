Robert De Niro (Cape Fear and Taxi Driver) and Jack Huston (Outlander, Ben-Hur and American Hustle), two of the industry’s most popular actors, star in one of Prime Video‘s trending thrillers, which is currently ranked number 7.

The worldwide top 10 was updated this morning and that’s when the film made its big splash, managing to compete against the likes of Plane, The Meg and Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.

Randall Emmett directed the film last year, while Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson wrote the screenplay. Here, check out which title is shining on the platform…

Savage Salvation is Prime Video’s worldwide top 8 thriller

Savage Salvation was released in 2022 and despite several months have passed, it continues to be a success and this week it managed to be part of the top 10 worldwide again, thanks to the users.

Many viewers from different countries have given a chance to the film, which starred three great Hollywood actors. However, the same did not happen in the United States, since it can only be purchased or rented through Prime Video.

Jack Huston, Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, Quavo, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Noel Gugliemi, Jonny Orsini, Dale Dickey and Winter Ave Zoli make up the main cast of the most watched thriller.

The story follows a recovering opiate addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in the death of his fiancée. Sheriff Church and Detective Zeppelin try to stop him from turning the town into a bloodbath.