Jason Statham, one of the most recognized and versatile actors in the industry, is a star in the thriller and action genre. His filmography is full of titles of this style and now it is one of 2013 that shines on Prime Video.

The film was written and directed by Steven Knight, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of recent years. He was responsible for productions such as Serenity, Eastern Promises, Locke, Dirty Pretty Things and Peaky Blinders.

The streaming platform responsible for the title currently has its catalog full of productions of this style, but especially led by the British movie star, who has participated in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Hummingbird is Jason Statham’s most watched thriller on Prime Video

Hummingbird, or better known as Redemption, is Jason Statham‘s movie that has become one of the most popular of his career and now Prime Video. It is currently trending and is one of the most viewed movies on the platform.

The story follows a former special forces soldier who navigates the depths of London’s crime world, where he seizes the opportunity to take over another man’s identity, transforming himself into an avenging angel in the process.

In addition to the 56-year-old actor, the cast is made up of several big names. Among them are Agata Buzek, Vicky McClure, Lee Asquith-Coe, Benedict Wong, Siobhan Hewlett and Lee Nicholas Harris.