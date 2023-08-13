Liam Neeson is well-known for starring in several action thrillers such as the Taken trilogy, Unknown, Wrath of the Titans, A Walk Among the Tombstones, The Commuter, and more. However, it is one of his most recent movies that is currently trending worldwide, according to FlixPatrol.

This movie, which was released in 2022, is one of the most-watched films on Max worldwide, holding the sixth spot in the platform’s Top 10. However, in the US, it is only available to stream on Prime Video.

If you loved “John Wick 4,” this action thriller with Neeson should definitely be on your watchlist. Here’s everything you need to know about “Memory,” including the plot and the complete cast of this feature.

‘Memory,’ the thriller starring Liam Neeson that you can watch on Prime Video

In “Memory,” Liam Neeson plays Alex, a hitman who finds that he has become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. While he has the skills to escape, he is also dealing with severe memory loss, which affects his every move.

Apart from Neeson, the movie also stars Guy Pearce, Taj Atwal, Monica Bellucci, Ray Stevenson, Stella Stocker, and Antonio Jaramillo. The movie was directed by Martin Campbell, known for helming James Bond’s Casino Royale and GoldenEye, as well as The Mask of Zorro.

“Memory” is based on the novel “De Zaak Alzheimer” by Jef Geeraerts. It’s also a remake of the novel’s previous adaptation, the Belgian film “The Alzheimer Case.”