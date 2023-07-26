Prime Video: The action thriller with Mick Jagger that you can watch on the platform

Mick Jagger is one of the most influential musicians in history and with The Rolling Stones he has toured the world. Many of his fans were unaware that in addition to being a superstar, he also had a small acting career.

The icon was chosen to be part of a film production in 1970 that would make his mark in the Hollywood industry. The story received an R rating, due to its adult content, and lasts almost two hours.

Nicolas Roeg directed the film, along with Donald Cammell, who also wrote the screenplay. The musician was accompanied by James Fox, Anita Pallenberg and Michèle Breton. Here, check which title Prime Video holds…

Performance, the movie with Mick Jagger on Prime Video

Performance premiered in 1970 and quickly became one of the many successful projects of Mick Jagger, who played Turner. The star was accompanied by James Fox (Sherlock Holmes and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), who played Chas.

Although in many countries the movie is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription, this is not the case for the United States. It is only available for rental or purchase through the platform.

The story was so successful that it was nominated for a BAFTA award in 1972 for Best Film Editing for Antony Gibbs. Here, check out the official synopsis of the film directed by the duo:

“In underworld terms, Chas Devlin is a ‘performer,’ a gangster with a talent for violence and intimidation. Turner is a reclusive rock superstar. When they meet, their worlds collide and the impact is both exotic and explosive”.