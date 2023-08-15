Sylvester Stallone has formed one of the most successful careers among his peers in the film industry. The Rocky actor has been a part of various successes, and this time it involves a project produced by Prime Video.

Julius Avery is the one who directed the project. The filmmaker is recognized for productions like Overlord with Wyatt Russell, Son of a Gun with Ewan McGregor and Yardbird with Mitzi Ruhlmann.

Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room) was also part of the science fiction film and was responsible for adapting the screenplay. The movie was released last year and is still a success on the streaming platform.

Samaritan is the seventh most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide

Sylvester Stallone portrayed Joe in one of Prime Video‘s most popular releases: Samaritan. The action thriller is set in a reality where superheroes live among citizens, and one of them has been forgotten.

The story follows a young man who learns that a superhero, presumed missing after an epic battle twenty years ago, may still exist. Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, known for his role in Euphoria, is the one who portrays Sam Cleary.

The cast was filled with well-known stars. In addition to the 77-year-old actor, some prominent figures who were present include Dascha Polanco, Pilou Asbæk, Moises Arias and Sophia Tatum.