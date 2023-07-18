Prime Video: The adventure movie with Dwayne Johnson that is number 1 in the US

Few people have built a strong film career as Dwayne Johnson. ‘The Rock’ made his feature debut in “The Mummy Returns” back in 2001, and then rose to prominence thanks to his roles in blockbuster movies such as “The Scorpion King,” “Fast & Furious” film series, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and many more.

Throughout his acting career, Johnson has become one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actors in Hollywood. He is known for his charismatic presence, action-packed roles, and a strong fan base that eagerly follows him in every project he takes on.

However, if you want to watch one of his big, action packed films, you can check out this adventure movie that’s the current number one movie in the US on Prime Video, per FlixPatrol (July 18th). Learn all the details here.

Rampage with Dwayne Johnson is the number 1 movie on Prime Video

Rampage is a mix between sci-fi, action, adventure and monster film. The story centers around a primatologist who has to partner with George, an albino western lowland gorilla who becomes a colossal creature after a rogue experiment. Both will have to stop other mutated animals from destroying Chicago.

The movie also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It was directed by Brad Peyton, who also worked with Johnson in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) and San Andreas (2015).