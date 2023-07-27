Prime Video: The alien drama with Will Smith that is trending and you can watch on the platform

Will Smith is one of the many actors who have had a successful career. Despite what happened at the Oscars, the star has come back to the ring and released several more titles. However, it is always good to remember some of his classics.

This week, aliens and UFOs became trending on social media in the United States and worldwide. So it was no surprise that several classic movies about these topics came to prominence again.

One of them starred the 54-year-old actor and Tommy Lee Jones. It debuted on the big screen in 1997 and quickly became one of the most popular sci-fi comedies, with many dramatic touches, among moviegoers.

Men in Black is Prime Video’s most watched sci-fi alien movie

Prime Video has a number of sci-fi titles, both its own and those it has acquired. However, this week it is one with Will Smith that shines among users and it is the first installment of Men in Black.

The story follows a police officer who joins a secret organization that controls and monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth. Barry Sonnenfeld directed, while Lowell Cunningham and Ed Solomon wrote the screenplay.