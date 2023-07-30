Prime Video: The British fantasy series that is the second most-watched on the platform worldwide

There’s a new fantasy TV series that is triumphing on Prime Video this week. On Sunday, July 30th it reached the second spot of the most-watched list on the platform worldwide, per the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data.

The series is still behind the teen dramedy ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ which premieres new episodes of the second season every Friday. However, it has surpassed shows such as ‘Jack Ryan,’ starring John Krasinski.

This show recently premiered a second season, years after the release of its first one. It’s a co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, and it stars one of the most recognized British actors: David Tennant.

‘Good Omens,’ the series that is number two worldwide on Prime Video

‘Good Omens’ is a fantasy comedy series that follows the demon Crowley (Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), long-time friends who team up to try to prevent the event known as the Armageddon, which is the final battle between Heaven and Hell.

The series is based on Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same name. Apart from Tennant and Sheen, the cast includes: Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Nick Offerman, Brian Cox, Mireille Enos, Jon Hamm, and Frances McDormand as the voice of God, who narrates the series.

The first season was released in 2019, and it consists of six episodes. Meanwhile, the entirety of the second season was released on Prime Video on July 28th. So, you can already enjoy the whole story on the platform.