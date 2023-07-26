Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant are two of the most iconic classic Hollywood stars. And they worked together in one of the most-acclaimed movies of the time, a comedy thriller that you can enjoy on Prime Video.

One of the reasons that Grant and Hepburn only worked together in a film, was their considerable age gap of 25 years. Actually, Grant had refused to star in Roman Holiday, Sabrina and Love in the Afternoon for that very same reason.

However, 10 years later, he finally accepted the offer. And the result is a thriller with rom-com vibes, often described as Hitchcockian, that will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out more about it.

Charade, the classic thriller with Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant

‘Charade,’ directed by Stanley Donen, was released in 1963. Hepburn stars as Regina, a woman who is pursued by three crooks after her estranged husband is murdered. With everything on the line, she turns to charming stranger Peter (Grant) for help, but soon discovers he isn’t who he claims to be and has his own agenda.

The movie is filled with plot twists and fun, but especially the charming performances of their two leads. Without giving any spoilers, their chemistry is certainly off the roof. And their age gap is cleverly addressed, which helps the dynamic of the relationship.