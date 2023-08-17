Prime Video: The comedy thriller that is number 1 in the US two days after its release

While the romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue,” featuring Taylor Zakhar and Nicholas Galitzine, still holds the title of the most-watched global movie on Prime Video, another film has seized the top spot in the United States for at least two days this week.

This particular movie had generated immense anticipation throughout the year due to its portrayal of an extraordinary real-life tale. Notably, it also marked the final performance of Ray Liotta, which further fueled the excitement. Ultimately, the film raked in over $89 million, surpassing its production budget estimated between $30–35 million.

However, in terms of critical reception, this comedy garnered a largely mixed bag of reviews. Rotten Tomatoes reflects this sentiment, with 67% of the 316 critics’ reviews being positive. While many praised the craziness of some scenes, the plot and the acting received criticism.

‘Cocaine Bear,’ the new reigning movie on Prime Video

“Cocaine Bear” has claimed the number 1 spot on Prime Video only two days after landing on the platform, as reported by the website FlixPatrol, known for collecting viewership data. The film was directed by Elizabeth Banks, who is known for her work on “Pitch Perfect” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

The movie is based on a true story that unfolded in 1985. In the heart of the Georgia woods, a drug runner’s plane crashed, resulting in a missing batch of cocaine that was subsequently consumed by a black bear. Within the film, a diverse group of individuals, encompassing law enforcement, criminals, and tourists, must contend with the bear.

In addition to Liotta, the cast features Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, and Scott Seiss.