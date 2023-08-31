Prime Video: The comedy with Woody Harrelson that is the most-watched movie in the US

Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness, Venom and The Hunger Games) has returned to comedy with one of the most acclaimed movies of this year, which debuted this morning as the most-watched on Prime Video in the United States.

The streaming giant refreshes its top 10 daily, and the titles that make it to the list are thanks to user choices, which vary with the arrival of new releases and classics. The new number one film was directed by Bobby Farrelly.

As expected, drama and humor couldn’t be missing when the script was written by Mark Rizzo, Javier Fesser and David Marqués. Here, check out the trending production that dominates the American ranking…

Champions is the most-watched movie in Prime Video US

Champions is the new adaptation based on the Spanish production of the same name that premiered in 2018. This morning, the movie not only managed to position itself in the top 10 of Prime Video but also secured the first place.

The story follows a former minor-league basketball coach who is court-ordered to lead a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that this team can achieve more than they ever thought possible.

Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Cheech Marin, Matt Cook, Ernie Hudson, Madison Tevlin, Joshua Felder, Kevin Iannucci, Ashton Gunning, Matthew Von Der Ahe and James Day Keith are some of the actors who make up the main cast.