Since she started as a child actor, Dakota Fanning has always been a captivating performer. And, as other talents of her generation, she usually challenges herself with diverse roles in different genres. One of her most controversial movies is this Western drama in which she stars alongside Guy Pearce.

The film was written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Martin Koolhoven, who is known for movies such as Schnitzel Paradise (2005) and Winter in Wartime (2008). It was his first work in English, and it competed for the Golden Lion at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival.

Actually, the movie was well received after its premiere in Venice and in the rest of Europe. However, in the United States, it received mixed reviews from critics, who mostly called the film “exploitative.” So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

‘Brimstone,’ the controversial Western with Dakota Fanning

The film is titled “Brimstone,” and it is a psychological western drama. The movie follows Liz (Fanning), who is accused of a crime she did not commit and she must save herself and her family from the Reverend (Pearce), who is out to punish her.

Apart from Fanning and Pearce, the supporting cast includes: Kit Harington, Paul Anderson, William Houston, Charlotte Croft, Ivy George, Bill Tangradi, Jack Roth, Jack Hollington, Carla Juri, Vera Vitali, Naomi Battrick, Hon Ping Tang, Joe David Walters, Frederick Schmidt, and Adrian Sparks.

“Brimstone” received mixed reviews primarily due to its graphic content, as well as its non-linear narrative structure and tonal shifts. While some critics appreciated its ambition and unique approach, others found it too disturbing. However, if you wish to see it for yourself, you can find it on Prime Video and Hulu.