So far, no new installments have been released, so its continuation of the show the platform is still pending.

It is a creation of Gregory Thomas Garcia (My Name Is Earl and The Guest Book), who also directed and produced. Wally Baram served as an executive producer, as did Aixsha Hiciano. Here, check out which one it is…

Sprung ranked No. 6 on Prime Video US

Sprung made its debut on the Amazon streaming platform some time ago, and this week it has become the sixth most-watched show in the United States, with episodes that are only half an hour long, according to Flix Patrol.

The story follows Jack, who, after previously being incarcerated, moves in with his former cellmate, Rooster, and is determined to change his life at the very beginning of a global pandemic.

Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton, Shakira Barrera, Phillip Garcia, James Earl and Clare Gillies are some of the many actors who showcased their comedic talents in the first season of the original Freevee series.