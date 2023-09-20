Prime Video: The crime drama with Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult that is Top 9 in the US

Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult make a great pairing when it comes to dramatic crime thrillers. They both starred in a 2021 classic, which has now become one of the most-watched titles on Prime Video in the United States.

This is a movie directed by Taylor Sheridan, based on a script he co-wrote with Charles Leavitt and the author of the original book, Michael Koryta, who also assisted with the adaptation.

Not only did it receive mixed reviews, but it also grossed 23 million worldwide. At the end of its first month of release on various streaming platforms, it was confirmed to have been viewed in over 3 million American households.

Those Who Wish Me Dead ranked No. 9 on Prime Video US

Those Who Wish Me Dead arrived on the big screen in 2021 and has been attracting new viewers ever since, especially after it became available on the Amazon platform, where it now holds a position in the Top 9 in the United States.

The story follows a young witness to his father’s murder who is pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness, accompanied by a survival expert on a mission to protect him, all while a raging forest fire threatens to consume them all.

Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Jake Weber, James Jordan, Finn Little, Medina Senghore, Tory Kittles, Boots Southerland and Lora Martinez-Cunningham are some of the actors who have appeared in the thriller.