Prime Video: The crime series that is Top 7 in the US only a week after its release

This week on Prime Video, a new crime show is making waves on the platform in the United States. If you’re a fan of series like “Lupin” and movies like “Ocean’s Eleven,” this limited series is a must-watch.

According to FlixPatrol, this new heist show is the seventh most-watched on the platform only a week after its release. It’s an Italian production that puts a spin on the genre as the story is told in a non-linear way, also focusing on character development.

The series is directed by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli, known for titles such as “Don’t Make Any Plans for Tonight” (2006), “Dimmi qualcosa di te” (1990), and “This Is Not Paradise” (2000). So, here’s all you need to know about the series titled “Everybody Loves Diamonds.”

‘Everybody Loves Diamonds’: The Triumphing Heist Series on Prime Video

“Everybody Loves Diamonds” is a crime limited series based on the Antwerp Diamond Heist, which took place in 2003 and is known as the biggest diamond theft in history. Leonardo Notarbartolo and his men stole $100 million worth of diamonds, gold, jewelry, and other spoils.

Despite being able to bypass 10 levels of security, they were later discovered based on circumstantial evidence, and Notarbartolo was sentenced to 10 years. However, the loot was never found.

The show tells a fictionalized version of the story, including how the case played out in public. While it hasn’t been rated on Rotten Tomatoes, Decider gave it a positive review, stating that it is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Cast and characters of ‘Everybody Loves Diamonds’

Kim Rossi Stuart as Leonardo Notarbartolo

Anna Foglietta as Anna

Gianmarco Tognazzi as Ghigo

Carlotta Antonelli as Sandra

Leonardo Lidi as Alberto

Johan Heldenbergh as Inspector Mertens

Kim Mousa as Fagarè

Synnøve Macody Lund as Judith DeWitt

Issam Dakka as Khadir

Rupert Everett as John Lovegrove

Remo Girone as Generale

Elia Schilton as Levi

Jean Janssens as Nadine

Peter Van den Begin as Simon Van De Velde

Mathias Kahler-Polagnoli as Ludwig Furtmeier

Dirk Vermiert as Judge Eams