Prime Video: The crime thriller series that is trending this week in the US

Detective series have long been a beloved and enduring genre in television. These shows captivate audiences with their intricate mysteries, clever sleuths, and suspenseful storytelling. That’s why it is not surprising that many of them have become fan-favorites.

From classic classics like “Sherlock Holmes” to modern gems like “True Detective,” this genre has something for everyone. While Netflix is thriving with shows like “The Lincoln Lawyer,” on Prime Video there’s a show that is also trending.

According to Just Watch, this British detective thriller is currently one of the week’s most popular series in the US. It holds the tenth spot in the streaming guide’s top 10 rankings. Here’s all you need to know.

‘The Chelsea Detective,’ a trending show on Prime Video US

“The Chelsea Detective,” created by Peter Fincham, originally aired on Acorn TV and now it is one of the additions to Prime Video’s catalog. The series revolves around a string of murder cases unfolding in the upscale neighborhood of Chelsea, London.

Viewers are drawn into a world of high-society intrigue, secrets, and suspense as they follow the efforts of Detective Inspector Max Arnold, portrayed by Adrian Scarborough. He and his partner have to unravel the dark mysteries behind each crime, delving deep into the opulent yet treacherous world of Chelsea’s elite.

Joining Adrian Scarborough in the cast are Sonita Henry, Vanessa Emme, Peter Bankole, and Lucy Phelps. Despite its relatively short run of only four episodes, the riveting storytelling keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. It has been renewed for a second season.