Prime Video: The crime thriller series with Dominic Cooper trending in the US

British television has a rich and diverse history, known for producing some of the world’s most iconic and critically acclaimed shows. From gripping crime dramas like “Sherlock” and “Line of Duty” to historical epics such as “The Crown” and “Downton Abbey,” British TV always catches the attention of global audiences… And that’s the case with this new drama you can watch on Prime Video.

We’re talking about a show written by the award-winning Neil Forsyth, known for titles such as ‘Guilt’ and ‘Bob Servant.’ It doesn’t hurt that the series boasts a stellar cast, including names like Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper.

It’s currently the sixth most popular series in the US, trailing behind Netflix’s ‘Dear Child,’ Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in The Building,’ AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,’ Prime Video’s ‘Wilderness,’ and Paramount+’s ‘Yellowstone,’ according to Just Watch’s daily Top 10.

‘The Gold,’ a crime drama series you can’t miss

Titled “The Gold,” the series is a dramatization of events around Brink’s-Mat robbery in 1983. The thieves made off with during which thieves made off with a staggering £26 million in gold bullion, diamonds, and cash from a warehouse near Heathrow Airport.

Apart from Bonneville and Cooper, the cast also includes Charlotte Spencer, Sean Harris, Jack Lowden, Emun Elliott, Ellora Torchia and Tom Cullen. The show is directed by Aneil Karia and Lawrence Gough.

Besides being one of the most popular shows at the moment, the series has received rave reviews, being described as ‘tremendous’ by The Times and an ‘ever-enjoyable ride’ by The Guardian. The best part? It only has six episodes, so you can binge-watch it this weekend.

You can also watch it on Paramount+.