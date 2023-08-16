Prime Video: The crime thriller with Bruce Willis that is trending in the US

After Bruce Willis’ retirement in 2019 due to suffering from aphasia, there have been several updates on the star’s health. In February of this year, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, as his family confirmed. Therefore, it’s not surprising that fans are interested in his most recent movies.

With more than 100 acting credits, Willis is known for movies such as the Die Hard franchise, Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Tears of the Sun, Lucky Number Slevin, Surrogates, and many more.

One of his latest movies is trending on Prime Video, according to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data from streaming platforms.The film is currently the ninth most-watched in the United States, surpassing “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

“Acts of Violence” with Bruce Willis is trending on Prime Video

“Acts of Violence” is an action-thriller that was released in 2018. The film also stars Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes, Melissa Bolona, Sophia Bush, and Mike Epps. Check out more about this film.

According to the official synopsis, “Acts of Violence” revolves around three brothers, who try to save the youngest sibling’s fiancée after she was kidnapped by human traffickers. During their mission, they will clash with a crime lord, and an incorruptible police officer.

The film wasn’t well received by critics, which thought it was a very standar revenge film but criticized the plot and direction. However, the audience reviews have been better.