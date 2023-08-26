Prime Video: The crime thriller with Bruce Willis that occupies the Top 8 in the US

Even though Bruce Willis has taken a step back from the acting world for the time being, it’s always good to remember and hit play on some of his most popular classics. Prime Video has added one of them to its catalog and top 10 this week.

This is a crime thriller directed by Brett Donowho and written by Nicolas Aaron Mezzanatto. The filmmaker is known for The Old Way and Salvation, while the screenwriter was responsible for BlackJacks and The Speak.

The 68-year-old actor is a prominent figure in the realms of action and drama, so it was to be expected that the film would become a huge success when it premiered in theaters in 2018.

Acts of Violence ranked No. 8 on Prime Video US

Bruce Willis joined forces and talents with Cole Hauser, another one of the great actors who collaborated on Acts of Violence a few years back. This week, not only has the movie become one of the most-watched, but it also holds the 8th position in the US.

“At a bachelorette party, the bride tells two guys offering them drinks to leave. She gets kidnapped. The groom’s two brothers, who took care of him as kids and now do it as veterans, ‘search’ for her and the other two”, describes the synopsis.

In addition to the main stars, the cast also includes Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes, Melissa Bolona, Sophia Bush, Mike Epps, Sean Brosnan, Tiffany Brouwer, Jenna B. Kelly, Patrick St. Esprit and Rotimi.