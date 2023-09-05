Denzel Washington is not only one of the most well-known actors in the suspense and action genres in the industry, but he has also been joined by two mega-stars as co-leads: Jared Leto and Rami Malek.

The trio was the main cast of the movie written and directed by John Lee Hancock, known for works such as The Blind Side with Sandra Bullock, Saving Mr. Banks with Emma Thompson and The Highwaymen with Kevin Costner.

It’s a neo-noir police suspense thriller that debuted on the big screen in 2021. It received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances, direction and atmosphere but noted that the film felt familiar.

The Little Things ranked No. 9 on Prime Video worldwide

The Little Things was starred by some of the most well-known actors in the Hollywood industry, and this week it has become one of the most-watched titles worldwide within Prime Video‘s catalog.

Despite being one of the most chosen by users from different parts of the world, the same did not happen in the United States. This is because the thriller is not available in Amazon’s catalog but rather on Max.

The story follows a sheriff and a homicide detective who collaborate to hunt down a cunning killer in Los Angeles. As they track down the culprit, the past of one of them starts to come to light and could jeopardize the investigation.

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Natalie Morales, Joris Jarsky and Sheila Houlahan are some of the actors who have appeared in the movie, which, despite its criticisms, continues to attract viewers.