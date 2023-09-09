Liam Neeson is already a legend when it comes to action and crime thriller movies, so it’s not surprising when one of his new releases in this genre becomes a major success on streaming platforms.

Now, it’s the turn of a release that occurred between last year and this year, as it recently made its big debut on the service. The star is not the only one who has taken the lead in the film; the cast includes several other big names.

Jessica Lange and Diane Kruger are two iconic actresses who have accompanied the 71-year-old actor, who will soon be starring in Cold Storage next year alongside Joe Keery.

Marlowe ranked No. 9 on Prime Video worldwide

Marlowe is the new neo-noir suspense and crime movie that has captivated Prime Video users worldwide. According to Flix Patrol, the thriller is ranked in the Top 9 and is among the most-watched movies globally.

While it’s available for streaming with a subscription in several countries, the situation is different in the United States. In America, it can only be purchased or rented through Amazon and other streaming platforms.

The story is set in the late 1930s and follows Philip Marlowe, a gritty and unlucky detective who is hired to find the former lover of a glamorous heiress.

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Danny Huston, Alan Cumming, Ian Hart, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Daniela Melchior, Patrick Muldoon, Colm Meaney and François Arnaud are the stars that make up the main cast.