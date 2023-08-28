Ryan Gosling‘s most recent role as Ken in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie is his latest success, and it’s receiving critical acclaim. While in the film he showcases his comedi chops, the Canadian actor is known for his versatility, shining in different genres, including drama. And one of his most beloved works is “Drive.”

The movie, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, is a crime drama in which he portrays a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals. In the film, he appears alongside Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

The movie was a total success not only commercially (grossing $81.4 million against a $15 million budget), but also critically. It received a standing ovation at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, and Winding Refn won as Best Director. So, Gosling and the Danish filmmaker teamed up once again for thiscrime thriller you can find on Prime Video.

‘Only God Forgives,’ the mystery thriller with Ryan Gosling to watch on Prime Video

In “Only God Forgives,” written and helmed by Winding Refn, Gosling stars alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Vithaya Pansringarm. This mystery thriller follows Julian, who runs a Thai boxing club that serves as a façade for his family’s drug trafficking enterprise. However, he is compelled by his mother Crystal to locate and kill his brother’s murderer.

Just as Drive, the film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, but it didn’t receive the same response from fans and critics. The reviews were divided, with many praising the direction, soundtrack and action sequences, while others criticized the script.

The film was shot on location in Bangkok, Thailand, and the cinematography is one of the most praised aspects of the movie. Despite the mixed reception, The Guardian considered it as one of the top 50 films of the past decade in 2015.