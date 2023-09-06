Prime Video: The dark movie that could dethrone 'Champions' as the most-watched in the US

Prime Video continues to add hits to its catalog, and this time, it’s a classic from last year that has been gaining viewers since its arrival on the platform in various parts of the world, but especially in the United States.

Despite the fact that currently the most-watched movie in the country is Champions with Woody Harrelson, which premiered on the service some time ago, this gothic drama could potentially dethrone the comedy at any moment.

The movie that could potentially surpass it was directed by Matt Reeves, one of the most popular directors in recent years, who was responsible for films like Let Me In and War for the Planet of the Apes.

The Batman could become the new most-watched movie on Prime Video US

The Batman is the dark drama and suspense film that could surpass Champions within the top 10 on Prime Video in the United States. The screenplay for the thriller was developed by Peter Craig and Bob Kane.

“When Enigma, a sadistic serial killer, begins to murder Gotham’s leading political figures, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement”, describes the official synopsis.

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham make up the main cast of the iconic vigilante’s gothic thriller.