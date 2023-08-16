Prime Video: The documentary featuring Outlander stars that is trending in the US

Prime Video has added to its catalog one of the most popular Starz productions, particularly a documentary featuring major stars from the Outlander series as protagonists.

The show first aired in 2021, but it still remains a trend and one of the most popular among users on both streaming platforms. The second season arrived six days ago and has already established itself as one of the most-watched.

The first installment consists of a total of six episodes, while the second season continues to release episodes week by week. Here, check out which title is trending and which actors appear…

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, the most-watched docuseries on Prime Video

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are not only the main stars of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, but they are also the executive producers of the series that is a sensation on Prime Video.

It’s one of the few documentaries that has achieved a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 8.07/10. Gary Lewis and Alistair Moffat also made appearances in the series.

The story is a celebration of Scottish history and culture, with the stars exploring the heritage of their homeland, meeting local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as they share their journeys with the audience.