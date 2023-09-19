Prime Video has once again updated its worldwide ranking of the top 10 most-watched titles of the week, and now there’s a dramatic series in the second spot, but it could potentially surpass The Wheel of Time at any moment.

The first season consisted of only six episodes, which have everything that users demand: passion, betrayal, romance, drama, mystery, suspense and a heinous crime. It was directed by So Yong Kim.

This is a creation by Marnie Dickens, based on the novel written by B.E. Jones, which was published in 2019 and became one of the best-selling thrillers of the year. Here, check which one it is…

Wilderness ranked No. 2 on Prime Video worldwide

Wilderness made its debut on the Amazon platform on September 15th, and since then, it has become one of the most-watched series, both globally and in the United States, holding the number 2 spot in the Top 10.

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen portray the main characters, the newlywed couple Liv and Will Taylor. Meanwhile, Ashley Benson plays Cara and Eric Balfour plays Garth.

The plot follows a twisted love story between a couple, in which a life of “happily ever after” quickly turns into a living nightmare. It has not been confirmed yet whether there will be a second season on Prime Video.