Ben Affleck is, undoubtedly, one of the most respected actors, writers, directors and producers in Hollywood. With a four-decade long career, the 51-year-old star has many acclaimed movies under his credits. One of his most recent projects is this drama you can find on Prime Video.

Some of his most acclaimed movies include “Good Will Hunting,” “Gone Girl” and “Argo,” which is probably his most celebrated film. However, in most-recent times, Affleck has also starred in the DC Universe as Bruce Wayne/Batman and he directed the sports drama “Air,” in which he also appears.

However, this film we are recommending, is actually directed by another star, George Clooney. It’s Clooney’s seventh film as director, and he also produced. Here, check out everything you need to know about this story.

‘The Tender Bar,’ a drama with Ben Affleck you can watch on Prime Video

‘The Tender Bar’ is a coming of age story based on the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer. The script was written by William Monahan, and it follows the relationship between a teenager and his uncle Charlie, a charismatic, self-educated bartender in the 70s.

Aparts from Affleck as Charlie, the movie stars Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. It was the final film appearance of Sondra James before her death in September 2021.

While generally the film received mixed reviews, Affleck was praised for his performance. He was nominated for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the role.