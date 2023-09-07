Prime Video: The drama with Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro that ranks Top 10 in the US

Joaquin Phoenix not only won the Oscar for Best Actor for this drama but also shared the screen with Hollywood’s big stars while delivering the performance of his life portraying this iconic DC Comics character.

This is a movie directed and written by Todd Phillips, who will also be in charge of making the sequel, once again starring the 48-year-old actor and one of the most famous pop singers in the industry.

Those who helped with the script adaptation were Scott Silver, based on the character created by Bob Kane, Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson. The cast also includes Robert De Niro, who was present in one of the most intense scenes.

Joker ranked No. 4 on Prime Video US

Joker is not only one of the gems on Prime Video but after the streaming giant updated its top 10 in the United States, it has once again become a trending choice and has secured the number 4 spot on the list.

The movie starring Joaquin Phoenix (Gladiator and Her), Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver and Goodfellas) and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta and Deadpool 2) took home two Oscars during the 2020 ceremony, but in total, it received eleven nominations.

The story is set in Gotham and follows Arthur Fleck, a comedian with mental health issues who is marginalized and mistreated by society. He spirals into a life of crime that becomes revolutionary, and soon he encounters his alter ego, the Joker.