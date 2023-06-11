Prime Video: The drama with Michael B. Jordan that is Top 2 on the platform worldwide

Michael B. Jordan has come a long way since its start on TV. The actor and director is currently one of the biggest stars on the planet, even being named twice as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2020 and 2023.

Jordan started in the HBO crime series The Wire in 2002, and then got roles in the ABC soap opera All My Children (2003–2006) and theNBC sports drama series Friday Night Lights (2009–2011).

In movies, he had appearances in Chronicle (2012), Fruitvale Station (2013), That Awkward Moment (2014), Fantastic Four (2015), and Just Mercy (2019). However, his biggest roles have been boxer Adonis Creed in Creed (2015), and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018). Now, one of his dramas is in the most-watched list on Prime Video. Here, check out which one.

Creed III is the second most-watched movie on Prime Video globally

Only two days after being released on the platform, Creed III is already the second most-watched movie on Prime Video globally. Jordan not only stars as Adonis Creed, but he also directs the film, making it his directorial debut. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin penned the script.

‘Creed III’ follows the events of the second movie of the series (which is also the ninth in the Rocky film series). In the movie, the recently retired boxer Adonis Creed (Jordan) comes face-to-face with his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian Anderson (Majors).

It also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad. The movie was a commercial success, grossing almost $300 million worldwide. It also received positive reviews, especially praising Jordan’s direction.