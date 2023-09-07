Prime Video: The drama with Rooney Mara and Claire Foy that ranks Top 9 in the US

Prime Video has added one of the most well-known titles from last year to its catalog in the United States, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for director Sarah Polley.

The screenplay was written by the filmmaker herself, in collaboration with Miriam Toews (All My Puny Sorrows). It received not only critical acclaim but also praise for its soundtrack, performances, and even the costume design.

Rooney Mara and Claire Foy were two of the stars tasked with carrying out the plot, and they were joined by other great female stars like Frances McDormand and Jessie Buckley.

Women Talking ranked No. 9 on Prime Video US

The streaming giant refreshed its top 10 this morning and added one of the most acclaimed dramas, Women Talking, at the 9th position. It’s currently competing against other titles like Aquaman with Jason Momoa.

The story is set in 2010 and follows eight women from an isolated Mennonite colony in eastern Bolivia who struggle to reconcile the reality of their faith after it’s revealed that men in their community had been abusing several women for years.

Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, Kate Hallett, Liv McNeil, August Winter and Frances McDormand are some of the stars who make up the main cast.