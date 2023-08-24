While Jason Momoa has achieved global fame due to his role of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films and “Games of Thrones,” this Hawaian actor is also skilled behind the camera and he proved it with his first feature film, in which he also stars.

Momoa’s other notable roles include playing the titular character in the 2011 reboot of “Conan the Barbarian,” as well as his appearances in “Dune” (2021) and “Fast X” (2023). He also starred in the historical drama series “Frontier” (2016–2018) and the Apple TV+ science fiction series “See” (2019–2022).

However, one of his lesser-known films is precisely this dramatic thriller which he also directed, co-wrote and produced. The movie can be found in Prime Video, and it also stars his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

‘Road to Paloma,’ the thriller you can watch on Prime Video

Momoa made his directorial debut with “Road To Paloma,” which was released in 2014. He co-wrote the script with Robert Homer Mollohan, who also co-stars. The rest of the cast includes Bonet, Sarah Shahi, Michael Raymond-James, Chris Browning, Timothy V. Murphy, and Wes Studi.

The movie follows Wolf, a Native American who kills his mother’s rapist and flees, joining forces with Cash, a wandering traveler. Their journey leads them northward to Wolf’s sister’s land, where his intention is to scatter his mother’s ashes. However, with the law closing in, the realization dawns that his heartfelt desire to grant his mother peace might come with a hefty cost.

It received mixed reviews from critics, but Browning received praise for its performance. You can find the film available on Prime Video, as well as Tubi and Plex.