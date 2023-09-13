Prime Video: The dramatic thriller with Willem Dafoe that is the Top 2 in the US

Willem Dafoe is the main face of one of this year’s releases, and it’s a psychological thriller that has captivated thousands of users on Prime Video in the United States, making it one of the most-watched movies.

The title made its big-screen debut in March 2023 and arrived in the platform’s catalog a little later. The filming took place in Greece, Germany and Belgium, with Vasilis Katsoupis directing the movie.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the project, for which he also co-wrote the screenplay with Ben Hopkins (Simon Magus, Lost in Karastan and The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz).

Inside ranked No. 2 on Prime Video US

Inside was released some time ago, and this morning, after Prime Video updated its Top 10 in the United States, it was classified as the second most-watched movie on the platform, competing with Kelce for the top spot.

The story follows Nemo, an art thief who finds himself trapped in a New York apartment after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked alone with priceless artworks, he must use all his cunning and inventiveness to survive.

Willem Dafoe is the actor who brings the main character to life, and he was joined by other prominent figures, including Gene Bervoets, Andrew Blumenthal, Eliza Stuyck, Vincent Eaton, Cornelia Buch, Daniel White and Josia Krug.