Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have formed one of the most prolific duos in Hollywood. Since their debut in 1997’s “Good Will Hunting”, which they co-wrote and co-starred, they have collaborated in eight other movies, including this one that is trending in the US on Prime Video again.

According to FlixPatrol, the movie is the tenth title most streamed worldwide this week, re-entering the Top 10 again. The film was released early this year, and received positive reviews by critics.

Apart from Damon and Affleck, the movie also stars Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Damian Young, Matthew Maher, and Gustaf Skarsgard. Here’s all you need to know.

‘Air,’ the film with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon that trends

“Air” is the movie that is trending worldwide on Prime Video. The story follows how Nike and then rookie Michael Jordan sign the historic deal between them. Damon plays sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, who recruited Jordan for the deal.

On the other hand, Affleck, who directed the film, portrays eccentric Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Meanwhile, Davis plays Jordan’s mother, as it was requested by the player, who reunited with Affleck and Damon, who also produced the film, to give his approval.

However, one of the most curious decisions of the film is that Jordan, while present, is never fully shown, with Damian Young taking the role. The movie currently has a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the script, performances and Affleck’s direction.