Prime Video: The fantasy movie that could dethrone 'The Black Demon' as the most-watched in the US

Prime Video has refreshed its top 10 just a few hours ago, and for now, The Black Demon remains the most-watched movie on the platform. However, this could change very soon, as there’s a new thriller that occupies the second spot.

John Francis Daley (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Jonathan Goldstein (Horrible Bosses) were the ones in charge of directing, while the screenplay was developed by them along with Michael Gilio (The Raven and Kwik Stop).

It’s not the first time that the ranking remains the same for several weeks until a relatively new production arrives and positions itself among the top spots. Currently, the fantasy thriller is in the top 2 in the United States.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ranked No. 2 on Prime Video US

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was one of the most significant releases of last year and carried a lot of anticipation leading up to its theatrical release. The plot was highly acclaimed, and the same goes for the cast.

Yesterday, it solidified its position as one of the most-watched films on Prime Video in the United States, holding the number 2 spot in the ranking. In addition to the Amazon platform, the movie is available to watch on other streaming giants like Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The story follows a charming thief and a group of unlikely adventurers who embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things dangerously complicate when they cross paths with the wrong people.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Jason Wong, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Bradley Cooper and Hayley-Marie Axe are some of the many stars that make up the cast.