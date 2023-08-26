Rosamund Pike is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry and has been part of several successful projects. However, she has also starred in various fantastic dramas on television, particularly on Prime Video.

This week, the streaming giant took the initiative to refresh its top 10 lists, both on a global scale and in the United States. It was then that the fantasy series positioned itself as one of the most-watched, securing the 8th spot.

It’s a show that debuted its first season in 2021 and has since garnered a solid viewership base. In a few days, its second part will be released and it has already been confirmed for a third installment.

The Wheel of Time is the second most-watched series on Prime Video

The Wheel of Time currently holds the number 2 spot in the global top 10 list of the most-watched series on Prime Video. It’s competing with The Summer I Turned Pretty for the top position and below it is Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

The story is set in a fantasy world where magic exists but is accessible only to a few, and it follows a woman named Moiraine, who encounters five young men and women. This sets off a perilous journey across the entire world.

In addition to Rosamund Pike, the main cast includes Barney Harris, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Michael McElhatton, Zoe Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris and Álvaro Morte.