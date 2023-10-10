Prime Video: The fantasy teen drama with Robert Pattinson that is Top 7 in the US

Robert Pattinson gained significant popularity a few years ago and even participated in big projects. However, everyone remembers his beginnings when he starred in a fantasy drama for teenagers that propelled him to stardom.

This morning, the ranking of the most-watched movies on Prime Video in the United States was updated, and the actor’s title has returned to trend, securing the seventh spot as one of the most chosen by American users.

Twilight not only left a mark on an entire generation but has also become a cult movie of the 2000s. In the film, we saw him bring Edward Cullen to life alongside Kristen Stewart, who portrayed Bella Swan.

Twilight ranked No. 7 on Prime Video US

Twilight made its grand debut in 2008, and it was so successful that it not only dominated the box office but also created a dedicated fan base around the world, making it one of the most remembered classics in the genre.

Now, it not only continues to influence an entire generation but has also returned to trend in the Amazon platform’s catalog, where it holds the 7th position according to the specialized site Flix Patrol.

The adaptation is based on the four-book saga written by Stephenie Meyer. Over the years, the story managed to have several installments, concluding with Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The plot follows Bella Swan as she moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest and falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who is revealed to be a 108-year-old vampire.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson indeed became one of the most recognized duos in the industry thanks to their roles, but they didn’t carry the franchise alone; they were accompanied by great figures, and one of them is Taylor Lautner.

In addition to the trio, the first movie’s cast included Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Sarah Clarke, Anna Kendrick, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Michael Welch, Gil Birmingham and Matt Bushell, among others.