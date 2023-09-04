Prime Video: The fantasy thriller series that is trending in the US this week

According to Just Watch, a French fantasy series is currently one of the week’s trending shows. It holds the seventh spot in the streaming guide’s top 10 rankings and is available for viewing on Prime Video.

The show was written by Gaia Guasti and Aurélien Molas,the duo behind Netflix’s French supernatural series La Révolution (2020). Guasti is also known for the film The Room (2019), while Molas has also worked in Red Creek (2017) and Maroni (2018).

Meanwhile, the show is directed by Julien Trousselier, who also worked for La Révolution, and the series Crime Time. Here, check out more about this mystery thriller, including the complete cast, plot and, of course, title.

‘Apnea,’ the French mystery series trending on Prime Video

“Apnea” (also known as “Une Île”) is a French fantasy series led by an international ensemble cast, featuring Laetitia Casta, Noée Abita, Sergi Lopez, Manuel Severi, and Alba Gaia Bellugi.

The series draws inspiration from the mermaid legend and is situated in a charming fishing village located on a picturesque Mediterranean island. The show’s synopsis reads: “A series of deaths and a lack of fish disrupt life on a Mediterranean island; the events coinciding with the arrival of a mysterious stranger.”

The series participated in Series Mania and clinched the award for Best French Show. It was brought to life through production by Nicole Collet (known for “Mafiosa”) at Image et Compagnie, with co-production support from ARTE France.