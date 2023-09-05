Horror comedies have always found success on the Prime Video platform, especially if they are starring some of the biggest stars of the moment. One of them has now reached the Top 4 worldwide.

It’s a movie directed by Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Thank You for Smoking and Juno) and the plot follows the events of the original films from the 1980s, which were directed by his father, Ivan Reitman and Dominique B.

The thriller received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. It has a 63% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 307 reviews. Critics noted, “The story navigates the streams between franchise revival and nostalgia exercise”.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ranked No. 4 on Prime Video worldwide

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the new comedy and horror thriller that has captivated thousands of people on the platform worldwide, currently ranking as the title in the Top 4. It is currently competing with productions like The Collective.

Despite being one of the most chosen by users from different parts of the world, the same did not happen in the United States. This is because the thriller is not available in Amazon’s catalog but rather on Starz.

“When a single mother and her two children arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind”, describes the official synopsis of the fantasy movie.

Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Bill Murray are some of the stars chosen to make up the main cast of the direct sequel to the 1984 Ghostbusters.