Prime Video: The horror comedy with Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Holt to watch only hours after its release

Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer) teamed up to create a new horror film, which was produced by Prime Video, the platform that has also given it a worldwide home.

Jason Blum through Blumhouse Television produced the project and Nahnatchka Khan was responsible for directing the movie. David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D’Angelo developed the screenplay.

The horror comedy arrived at just the right time, especially because many people are already planning what to do for Halloween. One of the most popular plans is to have a big marathon of productions in this genre at home.

Totally Killer, the new trending horror comedy on Prime Video

Totally Killer is the new Prime Video movie that has been added to the Halloween section, as it is a horror comedy starring some big female stars like Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Holt.

The story follows the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” who returns 35 years after his first massacre to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie, who accidentally time-travels back to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he starts.

Julie Bowen, Kelcey Mawema, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson make up the main cast.