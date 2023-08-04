Jason Statham and Ruby Rose joined forces in 2018 for one of the most recent installments of one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, which released its sequel on August 4.

Jon Turteltaub directed the film, which was scripted by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber. The remake received mixed reviews and was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

However, this week it has been trending again on Prime Video, earning a spot in the top 10 worldwide. This is the title currently ranked #9 on the list in multiple countries.

The Meg is Prime Video’s most-watched horror movie worldwide

The Meg not only belongs to the great franchise of one of the most famous sharks in the world, but it is also one of the few that continues to release new versions over the years, despite all the criticism.

Jason Statham, Ruby Rose, Jessica McNamee, Robert Taylor, Rainn Wilson, Li Bingbing, Cliff Curtis are the stars that make up the main cast of the ramake, which already has its own sequel, titled Meg 2: The Trench.

The story follows a group of scientists exploring the Mariana Trench who encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed: the megalodon.

Although it has established itself as a favorite among Prime Video users worldwide, this is not the same case in the United States. This is due to the fact that the franchise is not available in Amazon’s catalog, but is on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Max.