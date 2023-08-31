Even though Prime Video refreshes its global top 10 regularly, it often happens that older titles regain a spot in the ranking of the streaming platform because users make them trendy once again.

This happened with a foreign production that premiered over two months ago on the platform and in theaters in the United States. It’s an Indian romance movie that has been one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The rom-com managed to gross ₹117.77 crore (15 million USD) worldwide. This made it the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, which is why it’s still trending. Here, check out which one occupies the Top 5 worldwide…

Satyaprem Ki Katha is the most-watched Indian movie on Prime Video

Satyaprem Ki Katha is the new success that arrived on Prime Video and is the title that has earned its place in the Top 5 worldwide, all thanks to its acclaim and the users who have repeatedly watched it.

The story follows a middle-class boy, Satyaprem, who falls unilaterally in love with Katha, who is dealing with her breakup with Tapan. Throughout the journey, they discover each other’s lives and complement each other to achieve what was left unfinished.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Naveen Singh and Koushik Mahata are some of the actors who make up the cast.