Prime Video: The most watched action comedy with Sofia Vergara on the platform in the US

Sofia Vergara is not only one of the most popular actresses in the industry, but she has starred in some great sitcoms. Modern Family was one of them. However, now it is an action movie that is leading the Prime Video ranking.

The star was trending this week as she announced her separation and divorce, after being married for seven years to Joe Manganiello, the 46-year-old actor who starred in the Magic Mike franchise with Channing Tatum.

Despite all the drama, one of its most popular comedy movies has become one of the most watched on Amazon‘s streaming platform. Here, check out which title found a place in the top 10 in the United States…

Hot Pursuit is the most watched action comedy on Prime Video US

Hot Pursuit debuted on the big screen during 2015 but this week has become a new Prime Video trend. Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon star in the most-watched action comedy in America right now.

The story follows an efficient cop, Rose Cooper (Witherspoon), who has to protect Daniella Riva (Vergara), the wife of a cartel informant from corrupt cops and armed gunmen.

Anne Fletcher (The Pacifier, Hairspray and The Proposal) directed the film from a script written by David Feeney (New Girl and 2 Broke Girls) and John Quaintance (Aquamarine and Will & Grace).