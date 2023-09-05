Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy not only were part of one of the most popular movies of last year but also established one of the best star duos in Hollywood, sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman as well.

The screenplay writing and direction of the movie were handled by Robert Eggers, the iconic filmmaker responsible for The Witch: A New-England Folktale and The Lighthouse with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

Despite the film receiving recognition on multiple occasions, it garnered mixed reviews but consistently praised the performances of its main stars. Here, check out the title on Prime Video that is trending…

The Northman is one of the Prime Video’s most-watched movies

The Northman has become a trend on Prime Video worldwide, and many users have chosen the title as one of their favorites when looking for something to watch, despite its mixed reviews.

Although the suspense thriller, mystery, and folklore have captivated hundreds of viewers worldwide, the same did not happen in the United States. This is because it does not belong to Amazon’s catalog but rather to Peacock‘s.

The story follows Prince Amleth, who is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who also kidnaps his mother. Two decades later, he has become a Viking who raids Slavic villages and seeks revenge.

Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Willem Dafoe and many other mega-recognized stars have made their presence in the movie directed by Eggers.